Woman critically injured after a knife attack in Emsdetten – Westphalia-Lippe – News
Woman critically injured after a knife attack in Emsdetten – Westphalia-Lippe – News

According to the police, the alleged perpetrator suddenly stabbed the woman when she was leaving a pizzeria with friends. The 62-year-old is out of danger after an emergency operation. Because the police initially could not rule out a danger to other people, they launched a large-scale operation in Emsdetten.

Man found with crossbow wounds

With sniffer dogs and after witnesses, the investigators first discovered the blood-smeared knife and then got to the apartment of the 64-year-old alleged perpetrator. He is said to have fatally injured himself with a crossbow. The background is still unclear.

