This Saturday continued the destruction of gunpowder seized in a rocketry that operated without legal permits, in the canton of El Ranchador, in Santa Ana, which exploded last Saturday, April 1, leaving 5 dead and several injured, including a minor. who is being treated in a hospital in the United States.

The gunpowder destruction operation is in charge of the Weapons and Explosives Division of the PNC. “At the moment they are preparing the shipment that will be burned at the Changallo property, Ilopango,” reported the PNC.

The authorities detained the day of the tragedy, a week ago, the owner of the business identified as Marlene de los Ángeles Raymundo, who is being prosecuted for the crimes of manslaughter, culpable injuries and violation of safety rules.

In the accident, at least ten more people suffered burns of varying severity, indicated relief bodies and firefighters from El Salvador.

In the El Ranchador area, there are at least 15 rocket stations that operate without the respective permits, and accidents caused by explosions are frequent. In fact, almost every year in the El Jordán subdivision, there is at least one explosion or fire.

As a result of this latest rocket explosion, a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured, for which he was transferred to a hospital in the United States where he received treatment for burns on approximately 70% of his body.

