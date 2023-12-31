Woman delivers heartbreaking letter to King Charles: “Will you help bury my son so he is no longer alone”

7-year-old William died in front of his house on December 6 while playing outside. — © Facebook Saint Eanswythe

Britain’s King Charles has given his permission to have 7-year-old William Brown, who died in an accident in front of his house while playing, buried in a cemetery where no one has been buried for 168 years.

William Brown, from Folkestone, was playing football outside on December 6 when he was hit by a van. He had lost his ball and had to cross the street. The driver of the van – a 49-year-old man from the area – committed a hit-and-run accident but was eventually caught. The 7-year-old died at the scene.

His mother Laura (41) wanted to bury him in a special place, a cemetery near where William liked to play. However, that was not possible because no one is allowed to be buried there for 168 years. And so Laura decided to do the impossible: she drove three hours on Christmas Day to give the king a letter asking him for permission to bury her son in that specific cemetery. “It is already unbearable that he has to spend Christmas Day alone,” the letter also said. “I’m sorry for being so pushy and I can imagine that you have a lot of work, but as a mother I am trying to appeal to you as a father to help me bury my son so that he is no longer alone.”

“Big heart”

A letter that will have had an effect on the king, who is the only one authorized to grant an exception. Because he responded positively to the letter.

“I am so happy that we can bury Will in a place he loved. The king is a good man. He is a father himself and clearly has a big heart,” Laura said after hearing the good news.

To honor William, the church next to the cemetery has opened a funeral register. Anyone who wishes can also light a candle to commemorate the 7-year-old.

