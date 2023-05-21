Woman died after suffering a traffic accident in Garzón, Huila

In a tragic road accident that occurred this afternoon on the road that connects the El Paraíso town center with the urban area of ​​Garzón, a woman identified as Sandra Bohórquez lost her life after colliding her motorcycle with a dump truck.

The event took place when the motorcycle, with XOL 23D license plates, was trapped in the front of the heavy vehicle with OLN 418 license plates, causing the immediate death of the victim. The community of the Paloquemao village, where Sandra Bohorquez lived, is dismayed by this painful episode.

Sandra Bohorques was the wife of a nephew of the Garzón municipal councilor, Armando Muñoz Ramírez. Her tragic death has generated a deep regret in the family environment and in the community in general.

The Garzón traffic authorities quickly went to the scene of the accident to deal with the situation and carry out the pertinent investigations with the aim of clarifying the motives for this unfortunate episode. The results of these investigations are expected to determine the exact circumstances that led to this fatal collision.

The death of Sandra Bohorques has left a void in the Garzón community, especially in the Paloquemao village, where she was known and appreciated. Her loved ones and friends pay tribute and express condolences to her family at this difficult time.

The authorities call on all drivers to respect traffic regulations and drive carefully, remembering that speeding and inattention are factors that can trigger tragedies like this.