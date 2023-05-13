Woman died from an accident in Aguas Blancas

An unidentified woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the Aguas Blancas corregiment, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The accident It happened on a road that leads to Mariangolawhere the driver of the red truck stopped to talk with the authorities.

According to the version that the driver gave to the authorities, The woman jumped on the vehicle. without giving him time to react.

A group of paramedics larrived at the site and reported that the woman was without vital signs for the polytraumatisms that he suffered in different parts of the body.

Criminalistics personnel transferred the body to Valledupar Legal Medicine.