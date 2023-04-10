A woman lost her life this Monday after falling from a public transport unit in which she was traveling, according to the authorities of the National Civil Police.

According to the PNC, the accident occurred at kilometer 31 ½ of the highway that leads from San Salvador to Santa Ana, near the municipality of San Juan Opico, La Libertad.

The Police was present at the place to initiate the respective investigations, the identity was not revealed, it was only determined that he died when he fell from the bus in which he was transporting, while the motorist of the unit remained in the place.

Given these facts, the authorities emphasize drivers not to keep their doors open while they are driving and not to saturate the passenger unit to avoid these tragedies.