The works to eliminate two gullies formed in the Bosques de La Paz residential area, in Ilopango, began this morning, as stated by the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, who verified the works being carried out in the area.

He indicated that there are two sectors that have been affected by scour, for which they will intervene with slope stabilization and masonry works.

“We are going to intervene in two large gullies. At the same time, we are going to intervene in another sector where carcas have formed over time. We have a 50 meter high slope and, in this section [primera cárcava] “We are going to build a wall of approximately 85 meters that will serve to protect the slope and prevent scour,” explained Rodríguez.

This zone was affected by the extraction of sand in the bed of the Las Cañas river and other neighboring sectors. This caused the feet of the slopes to be undermined. In the second sector affected, Minister Rodríguez stated that a soil nailing wall will be built to prevent undermining of the slope.

He also indicated that the works are carried out with an investment of $907,000 and is expected to be completed in June. He added that, only in the municipality of Ilopango, an investment of $17 million is being made for the development of different mitigation projects as part of the 2023 Mitigation Plan.

“Only in the Ilopango sector we are investing close to $17 million to be able to solve different problems. We are in Bosques de La Paz, where we are investing $907,000; in the Chagüite riverbed, where we are investing $3 million; We are investing close to $3.2 million in the Chaparrastique bridge. We are intervening part of the Las Cañas riverbed, where we are investing more than $3 million,” explained the head of the MOP.

The official asserted that work is being done at a national level to prevent risks before winter begins, so that they can develop without problems.

