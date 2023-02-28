Diana Patricia Cuello Padilla found lying inside her home located in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar, she would not have died of natural causes but of homicide.

THE PYLON he knew that the woman he had a disfigured face because they fractured the entire skull, as well as the lower and upper jaw with a blunt brick-like element.

Wounds would have been noticed once the corpse was subjected to necropsy at the city’s Institute of Legal Medicine.

The woman had been found in high state of decomposition in the afternoon hours of Sunday at his home located on 7c street in the sector.

“According to what was stated by the residents, the person (the deceased) had not left his home for days and today (Sunday) they felt strong putrefied odors, for which they gave notice ”, the police reported at the time.

The authorities learned that days before the femalehad undergone heart surgery For this reason, the first versions suggested that they were possibly facing a natural death.