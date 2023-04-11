Home News Woman found dead in land in Salerno – Campania
Woman found dead in land in Salerno – Campania

Once the autopsy was arranged, there would be no signs of violence on the body

(ANSA) – SALERNO, APRIL 11 – A 49-year-old from Roccapiemonte was found lifeless in a plot of land in via Chiummariello, in Castel San Giorgio (Salerno). Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The landlord raised the alarm. From an initial external examination it would appear that the death was not caused by violent causes. However, the Nocera Inferiore prosecutor’s office ordered the autopsy. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri of the Mercato San Severino company who carried out the investigations together with scientific colleagues. (HANDLE).

