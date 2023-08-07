Woman in Forbach freed from twelve years of imprisonment – DW – 07.08.2023

The 55-year-old suspect was taken into custody immediately after the arrest, the French police said. Accordingly, the officers found the man’s wife in an apartment in Forbach, Lorraine, who said she had been detained since 2011. The 53-year-old German was therefore taken to a hospital.

According to French media reports, the French judiciary is now investigating serious rape, deprivation of liberty and torture. The woman was found naked and with a shaved head in a locked room, the broadcaster BFMTV reported. The broadcaster France Info wrote that she was malnourished and in poor health.

Supposedly torture rack discovered

The newspaper “Le Parisien” reported that the woman had broken bones. According to a report by the radio station RMC, a torture bench was found in the couple’s home. In addition, the police discovered a “notebook” belonging to the alleged perpetrator. In it he “recorded his actions and the moments when he fed the victim”.

The French broadcaster BFMTV also reported that the woman had alerted security forces in Germany with a stolen phone at the weekend. A spokeswoman for the West Hesse police headquarters in Wiesbaden announced that the woman had called the White Ring victim phone on Sunday.

