Woman injured in an accident and taken to hospital

Woman injured in an accident and taken to hospital

A 65-year-old woman was injured on the evening of Thursday 15 December – not seriously, she always remained conscious – in an accident that took place in Tricesimo, in the hamlet of Adorgnano.

Rescued by 118 personnel, she was accompanied to the Udine hospital for all the necessary treatment. A police patrol is also working on the spot for the reconstruction of the dynamics.

