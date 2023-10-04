Woman is accused of selling a girl’s virginity in Algeciras, Huila

A woman in Algeciras, Huila, was arrested after being accused of selling the ‘virginity’ of a minor under 12 years of age, for 600 thousand pesos.

The detained, who served as caregiver for a 12-year-old girlwould have been involved in a case of child sexual exploitation. According to the investigation, the biological mother of the minor, due to her situation of poverty, would have reached a verbal agreement with the caregiver so that she would take care of her daughter.

The case came to light when the minor visited a local health center with the intention of requesting the installation of a family planning device. This request alerted medical personnel, who immediately notified law enforcement authorities.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, expressed his concern about this case, since despite the decrease in cases of sexual violence Compared to the previous year, this particular event was highly alarming. According to the research, The caregiver would have sold the girl’s virginity to an acquaintance in the town for the sum of $600,000 Colombian pesos.

You may be interested: Extortionist threatened a merchant in Neiva

The medical staff asked the girl to return to the health center with a responsible adult to carry out the procedure, and when the minor returned, he did so accompanied by her caregiver. It was then that authorities discovered that the caregiver could be involved in a possible act of sexual violence against the 12-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed that the individual who would have bought the virginity of the minor, who currently is being searched with a warrant arrest for various crimes related to sexual abuse, would have made multiple payments to the alleged caregiver in exchange for having sexual relations with the minor. Part of the money was allegedly given to the girl to prevent her from informing the authorities, and the rest was presumed to have been used by the detainee.

The Second Promiscuous Municipal Court of Algeciras issued an arrest warrant against the caregiver for the alleged crime of aggravated pimping with a minor. The National Police, through the Judicial Police of the Department of Huila, made this arrest warrant effective.

The authorities continue to search for the alleged sexual attacker, who, according to the investigation, was dedicated to the purchase, sale and repair of cell phones in the municipality of Algeciras.

You can read: This man was wanted in Neiva for prisoner escape

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

