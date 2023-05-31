Woman is almost not allowed to fly because of her passport photo

A woman got into trouble at the airport when she showed her passport because staff couldn’t quite believe she was in the photo.

It often happens that you don’t recognize yourself in your own passport photo. While the neutral facial expression on the biometric passport photo meets international standards, a study by the University of York found that people find it easier to identify the person in the photo if they smile. But not only the facial expression, but also the hairstyle or make-up can mean that you don’t look like your photo – it had to spot a woman at the airport recently.

Not recognised: Air passenger almost doesn’t get through with her passport photo

The passenger Alisha Marie from Los Angeles was almost not allowed to start her return journey from Istanbul: “Because they said that I don’t look like my passport,” she reported in a short video on TikTok. In her passport photo, the woman wears bangs and make-up – but she appeared at the airport with a cap and without make-up. Her lesson from this: “That’s why you should never take pretty photos for your passport, because that’s not how you really look.” Never in her life had she felt so humiliated.

“Never let her look again”: TikTok users feel with the flight passenger

How uncomfortable it must be not to be taken for the person in your own photo – especially if you think it’s beautiful – can be understood by the other TikTok users in the comments: “I would never have looked at an airport again leave,” says one user. Or: “That happened to me too and my God, was that humiliating!” It says.

But there is also very often the opposite case, in which one or the other person with their likeness on the passport would prefer not to have anything to do at all: “My passport photo is so bad and now I’m offended that I’m known on it,” says one user, for example. Another wrote: “Which is humiliating I look horrible on my passport and they keep saying ‘Yes that’s you!'”

Rubric list image: © TikTik/@alishamarie