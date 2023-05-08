Woman is shot to death after returning from patron saint festivities in San Isidro, Cabañas

Ana Liseth Rivera Moreno, 30, was shot to death in the Izacatal canton, in the municipality of San Isidro, in Cabañas, on Saturday, May 6, around 7:30 p.m., when she was returning home after to be in the patron saint festivities of that municipality. Rivera Moreno wore light blue jeans, tennis shoes […]

