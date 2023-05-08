Home » Woman is shot to death after returning from patron saint festivities in San Isidro, Cabañas
News

Woman is shot to death after returning from patron saint festivities in San Isidro, Cabañas

by admin
Woman is shot to death after returning from patron saint festivities in San Isidro, Cabañas

Ana Liseth Rivera Moreno, 30, was shot to death in the Izacatal canton, in the municipality of San Isidro, in Cabañas, on Saturday, May 6, around 7:30 p.m., when she was returning home after to be in the patron saint festivities of that municipality. Rivera Moreno wore light blue jeans, tennis shoes […]

The post Woman is shot to death after returning from patron saint festivities in San Isidro, Cabañas appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

See also  Treviso, quarrel between very young people on the first evening of the Fairs, an eighteen year old was injured

You may also like

Basetti Sani Vettori new provider of Mercy of...

He killed his ex-partner and was sentenced to...

Not even half of Slovakia knows the future...

Tamayo is serious about the governorship of Valle

SkyWeek, from Sunday 7 May to Saturday 13...

The city’s business environment work promotion meeting in...

Air Force plane catches fire after landing without...

Ancient and rare statuette depicting Osiris discovered in...

Expectation by date of meeting of Petro with...

Xi urges modernization of Chinese industry using artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy