Home News Woman killed in Signa (Florence), her brother arrested
News

Woman killed in Signa (Florence), her brother arrested

by admin
Woman killed in Signa (Florence), her brother arrested

The brother of the 46-year-old woman found dead this morning in his home in Signa was arrested. He’s accused of murder. “Found the alleged murder” let the carabinieri know who are reconstructing the murder.

The man, 50 years old, had disappeared from Friday evening, according to how much his wife went to report only last night to the carabinieri, saying that her husband had told her he would go and spend a few days at his sister’s house. The searches have started. And the man, an electrician who had previously expressed suicidal intentions, was found a few hours after he was reported missing in a shed near his house, while no one answered his sister’s door.

When the carabinieri opened the door they discovered the dead woman and triggered the arrest of her brother. At the origin of the murder there would be a dispute for economic reasons.

The house where the murder took place is in via Don Minzoni 18, not far from the station. The investigations are coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Vito Bertoni.

Updating

See also  An important milestone in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by building a well-off society in an all-round way on the land of China

You may also like

Treviso, he no longer recognized his daughter, now...

“Less taxes on businesses”, the relaunch of the...

Inflation, here is the ranking of cities: bread...

Liuzhou, Guangxi vigorously develops the Internet of Vehicles...

Where does Putin’s obsession with Ukraine come from...

Guangxi Public Security: cracked 1,614 pension fraud cases,...

Death in the Rivarolo underpass, due to the...

The entrepreneur Mario Cenedese, founder of the Idealstile...

“You suck, I make you lose your job”,...

Nutria proliferate along the Piave River in Belluno....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy