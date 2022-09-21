The brother of the 46-year-old woman found dead this morning in his home in Signa was arrested. He’s accused of murder. “Found the alleged murder” let the carabinieri know who are reconstructing the murder.

The man, 50 years old, had disappeared from Friday evening, according to how much his wife went to report only last night to the carabinieri, saying that her husband had told her he would go and spend a few days at his sister’s house. The searches have started. And the man, an electrician who had previously expressed suicidal intentions, was found a few hours after he was reported missing in a shed near his house, while no one answered his sister’s door.

When the carabinieri opened the door they discovered the dead woman and triggered the arrest of her brother. At the origin of the murder there would be a dispute for economic reasons.

The house where the murder took place is in via Don Minzoni 18, not far from the station. The investigations are coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Vito Bertoni.

