Home » Woman murdered a pregnant woman to pretend she had given birth to a baby
News

Woman murdered a pregnant woman to pretend she had given birth to a baby

by admin
Woman murdered a pregnant woman to pretend she had given birth to a baby

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to demonstrate that, in July 2022, Gloria Estefany Ramírez took the life of a pregnant woman and pretended that she had given birth to the deceased’s baby.

There were six days of trial against Gloria Ramírez, in which the Prosecutor’s Office offered more than 20 witnesses, including experts, who strengthened the case.

Ramírez is charged with the crimes of Aggravated Homicide, Simulation of Pregnancy or Childbirth and Attempted Homicide.

Now, the defendant must pay 60 years in prison for the crime committed.

See also  “Performance was not good enough” – Vodafone cuts 11,000 jobs worldwide

You may also like

Durba: FEC denounces illegal barriers on main agricultural...

Cadastre Certificate will now be free for all...

Sing Tao Complaint King | Cathay Pacific flight...

6 vs. 6 brawl with Tier X ships

Digital newspaper 27.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Four members of a family were found dead...

Serious investment failure: Oops! Awkward. What’s up with...

6.2 earthquake shakes eastern Tokyo – 102nine Digital...

In Cesar they have reported more than three...

Scrap recycling in Duisburg: Scrap collection causes change...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy