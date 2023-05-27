Woman murdered a pregnant woman to pretend she had given birth to a baby

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to demonstrate that, in July 2022, Gloria Estefany Ramírez took the life of a pregnant woman and pretended that she had given birth to the deceased’s baby.

There were six days of trial against Gloria Ramírez, in which the Prosecutor’s Office offered more than 20 witnesses, including experts, who strengthened the case.

Ramírez is charged with the crimes of Aggravated Homicide, Simulation of Pregnancy or Childbirth and Attempted Homicide.

Now, the defendant must pay 60 years in prison for the crime committed.