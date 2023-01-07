Rescue on the snow between Sutrio and Chiusaforte. Luckily neither of the two injuries had serious consequences. The first intervention was carried out in Sutrio where an accident occurred outside the skiing areas, on land adjacent to a hotel, in the area of ​​via Monte Zoncolan, where a woman was bumped into by two children who were aboard a sled. In the clash, the woman – a 45-year-old Friulian – fell and suffered a head injury. According to an initial reconstruction of the episode made by the agents of the State Police Track Rescue, the 45-year-old did not lose consciousness. She was rescued by medical personnel sent by Sores, the regional health emergency room who also sent the helicopter to the scene. Then the patient was flown to the Udine hospital for all the necessary treatments and tests.

A second rescue operation was carried out in Sella Nevea, near the Gilberti refuge, on the ski slopes, where a man of about 50 was injured. Also in this case the agents of the State Police Track Rescue intervened. Sores’ nurses sent the ambulance: the medical team then took charge of the person – who had suffered a head injury – and then accompanied him to the Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine.

Since last year, those who use the alpine ski slopes must have insurance that covers their civil liability for damage or injury caused to third parties. PromoTurismoFvg gives the possibility to purchase with the skipass. It’s called Snowcare and costs three euros a day.