Woman rejects marriage proposal made by her partner in a stadium

Woman rejects marriage proposal made by her partner in a stadium

Thousands of people witnessed the awkward moment in which a woman runs away rejecting her partner’s marriage proposal in front of more than 12,000 people.

At halftime of the Atlas vs Monterrey match in Mexico, last Thursday a man decided to take an important step in his life and proposed to his partner in front of thousands of people with a ring in hand and on his knees.

The stadium cameras pointed at the couple and the eyes focused on the moment in which even the mascot of the local team participated. Finally the moment to respond arrived and a microphone was given to the woman.

In the midst of the surprise, the woman shook her head negatively and left the place. Shouts and whistles were heard in the stadium and the scene went viral on social networks.

