Woman showed her butt because they claimed her for throwing garbage in Valledupar

In the last few hours, photographs of uA woman throwing debris in a lot located in the Villa Concha neighborhood of Valledupar.

When she was approached by some citizens who asked her not to use that place as a dump, she decided to drop her pants and show her butt to the gaze of passers-by.

The fact has caused repudiation in the inhabitants of the sector due to the lack of civic culture, because it is customary for the lot to be used by people with animal-drawn vehicles to dump waste, contaminating the environment.

Given the fact, The community asks the authorities to establish points for the disposal of prunings and debris in Valledupar by the carromulers.

In 2021, EL PILÓN identified 42 critical points around the city that were used to dump garbage. Some of these are the fish pavilion, the road to the village of La Mesa, in the vicinity of the Don Alberto neighborhood, and the lot next to the Callejas station, among others, where construction debris, dead animals in a state of decomposition, were found. tree branches, mattresses, among other waste.

