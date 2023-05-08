Woman stabbed to death at a family gathering – Diario La Hora

Facts. The woman had a stab wound to her back.

a woman was murdered early today, Sunday May 7, 2023, in the neighborhood The Marianitas south of Hint.

By provision of the ECU 911 the National Police He moved to the sector to verify the facts.

The uniformed officers made contact with one of the witnesses to the event, she recounted that during a family meeting a quarrel broke out with his brother-in-law Oscar R., who stabbed Elsa A., 37, to later flee the home.

Several relatives carried the wounded and went out to the main road to ask for helpunfortunately the woman no longer had vital signs.

In the same way, the police requested the collaboration of a ambulancethe paramedics on board could only confirm Elsa’s death from the stab wound she received.

to the neighborhood The Marianitas Dinased and Criminalistics personnel also arrived to carry out the necessary skills and remove the body.

Hours later, approximately 06:15, the National Police carried out a joint operation with preventive personnel and investigative personnel to locate and capture the alleged perpetrator of the violent act, who was transferred to the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC) to continue with the respective procedure. (RMC)