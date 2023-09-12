Woman Struck by Lightning and Survives Heart Attack while Walking Dog

Freak Lightning Strike Lifts Woman off Ground, Causes Heart Attack and Burns Pants

Boston, Massachusetts – A terrifying incident unfolded on Saturday as a 31-year-old woman was struck by lightning, leaving her in critical condition. The lightning bolt not only lifted her off the ground but also caused her to suffer a heart attack and burn her pants in the process.

The incident occurred at Savin Hill Beach boardwalk in the bustling city of Boston when the woman was out for a leisurely walk with her Australian Shepherd dog. According to witnesses, she paused her stroll to engage in a friendly conversation with another dog owner, identified as 49-year-old Amanda Conroy.

In a shocking turn of events, lightning struck both women as they conversed, propelling them off the ground. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and smelling an acrid odor emanating from the 31-year-old woman’s body, signifying the devastating impact of the lightning coursing through her.

Astonished by the incident, Conroy recounted the harrowing moment, stating that the lightning seemed to primarily affect her companion. She revealed that the bolt passed through the woman’s body, leaving her with a burn on her chest and igniting her pants in the process. The force of the lightning strike was so immense that the sound it produced was likened to that of a “nuclear bomb” by an intensive care unit nurse present at the scene.

Quick-thinking bystanders jumped into action and immediately called for medical assistance. An intensive care unit nurse who happened to be nearby valiantly reset the woman’s heart for a grueling 15 minutes before she was carefully transported to Boston Medical Center. As per the latest reports, she remains in critical condition.

Miraculously, the lightning strike’s impact extended beyond just injuring the woman. A nearby tree bore the scars of the incident, with the bark marred by deep scratches caused by the electrical discharge.

Adding a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos, the woman’s loyal Australian Shepherd, Bruce, fled the scene in fear upon witnessing his owner’s traumatic incident. However, he was later found “safe and sound,” according to The Daily Mail.

As the investigation into the unusual lightning strike unfolds, experts are astounded by the rare phenomenon. Although lightning strikes are not uncommon during thunderstorms, incidents of this magnitude are exceedingly rare. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant during extreme weather conditions and seek shelter indoors whenever possible.

The power and unpredictability of nature have left the community shaken, reminding us all of the importance of appreciating the vulnerability of human life in the face of such natural forces.

