Yohenis Calvo Castellón, 24, was captured for burning her daughter with hot water in Barranquilla.

The fact was made known after the Barranquilla Police released the arrest warrant against Yohenis Calvo Castellón, for the crime of domestic violence.

The incident was reported by the minor’s father, who noticed what happened when he was picking up his daughter to take her to school.

The woman, who suffers from alleged psychiatric problems, caused second-degree injuries in 40% of the body to the minor, who had to be taken to a care center.

Calvo Castellón, was left in the hands of the competent authorities and will have to face a process for domestic violence.

