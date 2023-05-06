Woman Throws Corn Cobs at Giant Panda Chengdu Panda Valley Announcement: Lifetime Ban-News Channel-Hualong.com

Chinanews.com, May 5th. Recently, it was circulated on the Internet that a woman threw the corncobs she had eaten to the pandas to eat. The WeChat public account “Panda Valley” of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding issued a notice on May 4, stating that Luo (female, 65 years old) was released to breed in the wild at 10:05 on May 3 in Dujiangyan, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. When visiting the Research Center (Panda Valley), throwing corn cobs to the giant panda outdoor playground. In view of Luo’s uncivilized visits and behaviors that may cause harm to giant pandas, he is prohibited from re-entering the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding (including the Panda Valley) for life.

According to the report, after the first inspection and observation by the breeder, the physical condition of the giant panda is normal and there is no abnormality.