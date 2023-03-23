Home News Woman was apparently murdered by a “fetish” of her partner
by admin
Gloria Camargo

A 25-year-old man has confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, after she asked him to hang her with a cable from the iron as part of a “fetish”, according to the alleged murderer. The event occurred in the town of San Cristóbal, in Bogotá, and has shocked public opinion. The victim has been identified as María Camila Romero, 24 years old.

The young man involved was the one who alerted the authorities when he realized that his girlfriend was not breathing after having had sexual intercourse and having complied with the woman’s request. According to her testimony, after having strangled her with the cable of the iron, they both went to sleep. It was when he woke up that he realized that she was no longer breathing.

The man, who has been arrested, turned himself in to the authorities when the police arrived. Apparently, the young man acted under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to sources close to the case. The fact has generated great commotion and has highlighted the importance of sexual education and communication in couple relationships.

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the pertinent investigations to clarify the facts and determine if it was a femicide. So far this year, 49 femicides have been registered in the country, according to the Colombian Femicide Observatory.

