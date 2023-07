A woman was injured in an accident on the Pitalito-Timaná road.

The incident occurred this Saturday morning on Route 45, which passes through Pitalito-Timana, specifically in the El Topacio area, the passenger of the car was injured and was transferred to the Pitalito Provincial Hospital.

According to the driver of the vehicle, the Renault van lost control, skidded off the road and collided with a billboard. The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department responded to this emergency

