Woman was run over by the bus that was transporting Unión Magdalena

In the early hours of this Sunday, August 6, a woman lost her life instantly when she was run over by the bus carrying the Unión Magdalena players, who were returning from Valledupar after a goalless draw against Junior.

According to regional media, the incident occurred in the ‘Jardín’ neighborhood of Santa Marta. Witnesses to the event stated that the woman was having an argument with her sentimental partner and minutes later, when the bus was heading to the club’s offices, the victim would have made the decision to jump into the car. However, this version has not been confirmed.

The authorities arrived at the scene and carried out the inspection work and carried out the removal of the corpse to be taken to the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences morgue for identification.

