Woman was shaved, abused and threatened by her partner

A new case of violence against women was recorded in less than 72 hours in the municipality of Valledupar. This time the episode of violence occurred in the La Nevada neighborhood, where the young Andrea Carolina Jiménez Arrieta, 23, was shaved, mistreated and threatened with death by her romantic partner José Gregorio Oquendo Pérez, 35.

According to the testimony of the victim and photographic evidence, the man shaved her head and eyebrows and hit her in different parts of her body. He also threatened to kill her if she reported him to the authorities.

The young woman revealed that her partner entered her room in the early hours of the morning and woke her up to complain about a video where she was supposedly having a conversation with her brother.

A few minutes later he threatened her with a knife and out of jealousy proceeded to cut her hair and shave her eyebrows.

Andrea Carolina Jiménez Arrieta also indicated that the subject threatened to kill her and her family who reside in Casacará, Codazzi district, Cesar.

In the midst of her anguish, she revealed that the aggressor always mistreated her, but had never reached those extremes. The victim filed a complaint with the authorities so that the aggressor can be captured in the next few hours.

The young woman sent a message to all those women who suffer this type of abuse to report it and not remain silent, since an attack like this can lead to femicide.

During the weekend, another case of violence against women was recorded in the San Martín neighborhood, the affected being the young Saray Posada Montaño, 21 years old, who reported Sebastián Orozco González, 23 years old, to the authorities for having given a brutal beating, along with other family members. This woman now faces threats from her attacker, so she asks the authorities for help before the case escalates.

Given these actions against women in Valledupar, the ‘Párala Ya’ network, led by Angélica Arias Preciado, urgently calls on the authorities to activate and reinforce female protection policies.

‘Párala Ya’ is an organization dedicated to the fight against violence against women. Its objective is to close the gap between authorities and affected people, who in most cases are not being attended to and that triggers an increase in violence.

