Home » Woman was transporting dangerous consignment of sulfuric acid bound for Meta
News

Woman was transporting dangerous consignment of sulfuric acid bound for Meta

by admin
Woman was transporting dangerous consignment of sulfuric acid bound for Meta

Members of the Transit and Transportation Section of Meta managed to capture a woman and seized 13 gallons of sulfuric acid that were being transported inside a public service bus-type vehicle.

The event was recorded at the road prevention point located in the Pipiral sector, jurisdiction of Villavicencio; where they stopped the vehicle, which covered the Bogotá – Granada, Meta route. Upon inspecting the warehouse, the chemical substance, which belonged to the passenger, was found and seized.

According to the police authorities, these supplies are used for the processing of narcotics. Thus, the 26-year-old woman who was traveling as a passenger transported them from the country’s capital city to the Ariari region, where she intended to deliver them to criminal groups and gangs dedicated to the production of narcotics.

The captured woman along with 13 gallons of seized acid, valued at $975,000, was left at the disposal of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) of the Villavicencio Prosecutor’s Office, where she must answer for the crime of drug trafficking for the processing of narcotics.

Source: Meta Police

See also  Diego Rizzo, one art idea after another to revive the hamlet of Arsiè di Ponte nelle Alpi

You may also like

Colombian businessmen surveyed consider that their profits will...

Egbert Prior: Siemens on the way to the...

‘Using ultrasound by an oriental doctor’ sentenced to...

Unregistered assembly in Heidelberg causes closures

Major General Svetozár Naďovič: I guess I wasn’t...

More waste for the center of Medellín

Police search homes of suspected “Reich citizens” |...

In Bratislava, a fountain will be opened on...

Chocoramo corners: the new product from Ramo

After WWDC beta: Apple distributes iOS 17 and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy