Woman Who Claimed Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Groped Her Files Lawsuit

Former Aide to Andrew Cuomo Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment and Abuse

In a recent development, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been hit with a lawsuit by Brittany Commisso, a former aide who has previously claimed that Cuomo groped her breast. The lawsuit, filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, alleges “abusive conduct” and “ongoing sexual harassment” during her employment as Cuomo’s assistant.

The law, which was signed in May 2022, opened a one-year window for adult survivors of sex crimes to sue their alleged abusers, even if the statute of limitations on their claims had expired. Cuomo was one of several high-profile figures who were sued just hours before the law expired at midnight Thursday.

The former governor has strongly denied Commisso’s claims, describing the lawsuit as an attempted “money grab.” His attorney, Rita Glavin, stated that “Ms. Commisso’s claims are demonstrably false” and emphasized that the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.

The lawsuit names Cuomo, the state of New York, and another former Cuomo aide as defendants and seeks compensation for the “significant personal injuries and economic losses suffered by the plaintiff.”

The state report that led to Cuomo’s resignation detailed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by the former governor, corroborating Commisso’s claims. The report triggered Cuomo’s resignation, which he announced on August 10, 2021.

In response to the allegations, Cuomo’s attorney emphasized that the lawsuits were politically motivated and that the former governor looks forward to addressing the claims in court.

Amidst the legal challenges, Politico reported that Cuomo was eying a potential mayoral run in New York. News of his potential political aspirations emerged as current Mayor Eric Adams faced allegations of a 1993 sexual assault. Adams has vehemently denied the allegation, and an FBI investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to CNN, Commisso expressed her disgust at the prospect of Cuomo running for public office, especially in light of the allegations against Adams. She emphasized that Cuomo has not accepted responsibility or acknowledged his harassment of her and others while he was governor.

The lawsuit is expected to intensify the already-turbulent political landscape in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, is also mentioned in the description of the subpoena. Her spokesperson stated that the claim regarding Hochul is an error in the preparation of the subpoena.

The state of New York is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, and further comments are awaited.

