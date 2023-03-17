The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) obtained a 16-year prison sentence for Gilian Orfilio Colorado Cruz, 50 years old, for having sexually assaulted a minor under 5 years of age, in 2019 in Santa Tecla, La Freedom.

According to the investigations, the events occurred in the victim’s house, located in the Quezaltepec neighborhood; the attacks continued until the minor was 10 years old.

The defendant was the life partner of the mother of the offended.

Cruz committed sexual touching when the girl’s mother left the house or when she was sleeping, he got up to go to the girl’s room, lay on her bed to touch her whole body and even kissed her.

On one occasion he was surprised by his partner, who found the defendant abusing his daughter. After the confession of the minor with her mother, they went to the FGR to file a complaint against the aggressor, and her capture was ordered.

The prison sentence was imposed by the Second Sentencing Court of Santa Tecla, which admitted all the evidence presented by the prosecutor in the case; among the evidences were testimonies, documents and expert evidence.

Cruz was convicted of the crime of Sexual Assault on a Minor and Aggravated Incapacitated.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related