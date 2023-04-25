Woman who hanged and killed a dog, in Quito, could go to jail for how long? – Newspaper The Hour

The hearing against the woman who hung a dog from a tree until it was killed by suffocation will take place on April 26, 2023. Defenders of animal life request the maximum penalty.

In the southern judicial complex, in Quito, the hearing will be held against the woman who killed a one year and seven month old dog by hanging it from a tree and suffocating it.

The diligence will be this April 26, 2023. It was Marianella Irigoyen, representative of the organization ‘Free Animal’, who signed an accusation against the aggressor. The body requested the maximum penalty in these cases: three years in prison according to article 250, subsection 1, of the Organic Law Reforming the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP).

“A country, a civilization can be judged by the way they treat their animals” Gandhi.

On Wednesday, April 26, the trial hearing for the death of Spayk in November 2022 will take place in the Algeria sector. #CasoSpayk#JusticiaParaSpayk pic.twitter.com/ZIA3CHz0vI — Marianella Irigoyen (@NellaIrigoyen) April 24, 2023

The death of the dog, of the Siberian husky breedwas registered in video and it happened the sector of La Argelia, in the south of Quito, in mid-November 2022. (AVV)