Home » Woman who hanged and killed a dog, in Quito, could go to jail for how long? – Newspaper The Hour
News

Woman who hanged and killed a dog, in Quito, could go to jail for how long? – Newspaper The Hour

by admin
Woman who hanged and killed a dog, in Quito, could go to jail for how long? – Newspaper The Hour

The hearing against the woman who hung a dog from a tree until it was killed by suffocation will take place on April 26, 2023. Defenders of animal life request the maximum penalty.

In the southern judicial complex, in Quito, the hearing will be held against the woman who killed a one year and seven month old dog by hanging it from a tree and suffocating it.

The diligence will be this April 26, 2023. It was Marianella Irigoyen, representative of the organization ‘Free Animal’, who signed an accusation against the aggressor. The body requested the maximum penalty in these cases: three years in prison according to article 250, subsection 1, of the Organic Law Reforming the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP).

The death of the dog, of the Siberian husky breedwas registered in video and it happened the sector of La Argelia, in the south of Quito, in mid-November 2022. (AVV)

Man is sanctioned with 50 hours of community work for running over and killing a dog, in Quito

See also  my country’s total imports and exports of services in the first 10 months increased by 12.7% year-on-year | Total Imports and Exports | Ministry of Commerce | Trade in Services

You may also like

They capture the person responsible for the accident...

we end up like whores

EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG publishes outlook for the...

El Salvador becomes the first Central American country...

The aurirojas receive Cortuluá in Hernán

оʲ ̽ͣдڵڰ˸йа֮–

Tübingen is at the top of the list...

“The FMLN represents the interests of the great...

James involved in another scandal frequented strippers in...

Smart Eye’s Chief Financial Officer Leaves the Company

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy