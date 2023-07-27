Woman who was missing was found lifeless in rural area of ​​Pore

Since Sunday, July 23, relatives of Gladis Gaitán Díaz alerted the authorities after the woman did not return to her home after leaving a party in the village of El Caucho, in the rural area of ​​Nunchía.

Unfortunately this Wednesday his body was found lifeless in a remote area in the village of La Plata in the municipality of Pore; It was unofficially known that after a police investigation, she went to the home of a man with whom she was seen leaving the celebration, who would have confirmed that she had taken his life.

The alleged murderer apparently had a sentimental relationship with the victim and after an argument that turned violent, he would have suffocated her and then tried to hide her body in a makeshift shallow grave.

The subject’s motorcycle was key to finding him, although he was not behind bars and his review was only made within the case, a situation that the authorities will have to clarify. It was also known that he has records in the penal system as accused, for the crimes of Qualified Theft and Abusive Carnal Access with a Minor under 14 years of age.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

