The incident occurred in the village of Güney, connected to the center. According to the information received, 83-year-old Alzheimer’s patient Emine Şişik, who left her home yesterday evening, did not return, and her relatives did not return. 112 Call Centerwhat he reported. village upon notice. AFAD, gendarmerie and 112 teams were dispatched. During the search that lasted until the morning hours, Şişik’s lifeless body was found in a stream in the village.

Şişik’s funeral after the work of crime scene investigation teams Erol Olcok Training and Research Hospital taken to the morgue.

