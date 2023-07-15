Home » Woman with blue Interpol notice detained in Pitalito
Woman with blue Interpol notice detained in Pitalito

As alias “La Cobo” a woman who would belong to a criminal group from Florencia Caquetá, dedicated to drug trafficking, was arrested, to give her identification a tattoo was the key.

In application plans and background information advanced by the patrol of quadrant three of the National Police in the Trinidad del Valle de Laboyos neighborhood, a woman was captured by court order with a blue Interpol circular, which is requested to appear before the Specialized prosecutor’s office third regional anti-narcotics unit, for crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime for the purposes of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.

This 22-year-old woman would be part of a criminal structure known as “Los del 10”, which would be dedicated to the supply, commercialization and sale of marijuana-type narcotic substances in the downtown neighborhood of the city of Florencia.

The woman known as “La Cobo” was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, waiting for the hearings to be brought forward and her judicial situation to be defined.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Castro, commander of the fifth district, intelligence and criminal investigation units are verifying whether this woman is involved with a criminal group in Pitalito.

