Women and men must make up the presidential binomials in early elections

In the early elections next August, the gender parity in the presidential binomials.

In other words, they must be a man and a woman, as reported by the National Electoral Council (CNE) through a press conference.

Diana Atamaint president of the CNE, reported on the changes that will take effect in the early elections scheduled for August.

The official stated that the date on which the elections will take place, set for the 20th of that month, will not be rescheduled.

“We cannot miss the date. The country urgently needs to have a Assembly and an elected president,” he said.

In addition, the electoral authorities detailed that the end date of the primary elections stage was modified.

Now it will be June 10, and the deadline for registration of candidacies, set for June 13.

The only pairing pre-candidate affected by the new provision is that of the businessman Jan Topic and the lawyer Pedro Freile.

The latter confirmed this Saturday June 3 that despite not being able to be a candidate, he will support Topic in his candidacy.

Jan Topic He is the candidate who has the support of the Social Christian Party (PSC).

Gender parity as a requirement was ordered by the CNE after the entity received a notification from the Electoral Contentious Tribunal.

Several of the main parties, such as the official CREO and the correísta Citizen revolution They have not yet defined who their candidates for the office of president will be.

The call for elections came after Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly through the decree of cross death.

This week President Lasso ruled out his aspiration for re-election.