Women as managers: scarce in agriculture

One in five small and medium-sized companies in Germany is run by women, reports KfW Research on International Women’s Day. The number of women bosses in medium-sized companies has thus reached a high of three quarters of a million.

Women are particularly well represented in the area of ​​start-ups: According to the KfW start-up monitor, women carried out 42 percent of all start-ups in 2021, and the proportion increased for the second year in a row.

In the service sector, in architectural and engineering offices, legal, tax and management consultancies or data processing, one encounters particularly frequently female executives. In contrast, the proportion of female managers in the research and development-intensive manufacturing sector (including mechanical engineering, medical, measurement and control technology, vehicle construction or pharmacy) is only 2 percent and in the construction industry 5 percent.

