Home News “Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”: Fátima Ortiz
News

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”: Fátima Ortiz

by admin
“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”: Fátima Ortiz

“Every day for us women in El Salvador is one of struggle and commemoration… Together we fight, resist and advance”expressed during the Platform program.

Likewise, it indicated that every March 8 a compilation of data on advances and setbacks is made, and that one of the stagnations in the country is the right to health, since many women express that there is a shortage of medicines, for example, for chronic diseases.

Ortiz recalled that many jobs were lost during the pandemic, and that the vast majority were women, “In 2019, more than 18,000 people were fired in the public sector, of these 9,500 are women, many pregnant”he claimed.

On the other hand, with the exception regime, the Government assures that the numbers of femicides have decreased, when in El Salvador women continue to be killed and violated, he added.

The lawyer explained that since February 14 of this year the FGR has reported 16 femicides in El Salvador, for which she stressed that it is important to create public policies to prevent violence

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”concluded.

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”: Fátima Ortiz

The lawyer Fátima Ortiz highlighted this Wednesday, March 8, International Women’s Day, the advances that have been made in terms of women’s rights, but she also pointed out the setbacks that are currently being experienced in terms of this issue.

See also  Chinese and foreign media praised the urban landscape of ancient and modern co-brightness and water city integration "I will bring back the experience of the sub-center" | Beijing | Canal | Grand Canal_Sina News

“Every day for us women in El Salvador is one of struggle and commemoration… Together we fight, resist and advance”expressed during the Platform program.

Likewise, it indicated that every March 8 a compilation of data on advances and setbacks is made, and that one of the stagnations in the country is the right to health, since many women express that there is a shortage of medicines, for example, for chronic diseases.

Ortiz recalled that many jobs were lost during the pandemic, and that the vast majority were women, “In 2019, more than 18,000 people were fired in the public sector, of these 9,500 are women, many pregnant”he claimed.

On the other hand, with the exception regime, the Government assures that the numbers of femicides have decreased, when in El Salvador women continue to be killed and violated, he added.

The lawyer explained that since February 14 of this year the FGR has reported 16 femicides in El Salvador, for which she stressed that it is important to create public policies to prevent violence

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”concluded.

You may also like

Fedor Gál: Post scriptum | Opinions | .a...

Linda, summoned for the Queen’s Cup

Two consecutive earthquakes occurred in Heyuan, Guangdong Province,...

Why the farmers’ association has the question of...

The problem of garbage continues at the mouth...

Solar generator: buying advice for solar panels and...

History will exalt or condemn the councilmen

Highlights of the two sessions: Who is “soliciting...

Driving test for people over 70

Army of El Salvador and Guatemala join efforts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy