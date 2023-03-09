“Every day for us women in El Salvador is one of struggle and commemoration… Together we fight, resist and advance”expressed during the Platform program.

Likewise, it indicated that every March 8 a compilation of data on advances and setbacks is made, and that one of the stagnations in the country is the right to health, since many women express that there is a shortage of medicines, for example, for chronic diseases.

Ortiz recalled that many jobs were lost during the pandemic, and that the vast majority were women, “In 2019, more than 18,000 people were fired in the public sector, of these 9,500 are women, many pregnant”he claimed.

On the other hand, with the exception regime, the Government assures that the numbers of femicides have decreased, when in El Salvador women continue to be killed and violated, he added.

The lawyer explained that since February 14 of this year the FGR has reported 16 femicides in El Salvador, for which she stressed that it is important to create public policies to prevent violence

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”concluded.

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”: Fátima Ortiz

The lawyer Fátima Ortiz highlighted this Wednesday, March 8, International Women’s Day, the advances that have been made in terms of women’s rights, but she also pointed out the setbacks that are currently being experienced in terms of this issue.

“Every day for us women in El Salvador is one of struggle and commemoration… Together we fight, resist and advance”expressed during the Platform program.

Likewise, it indicated that every March 8 a compilation of data on advances and setbacks is made, and that one of the stagnations in the country is the right to health, since many women express that there is a shortage of medicines, for example, for chronic diseases.

Ortiz recalled that many jobs were lost during the pandemic, and that the vast majority were women, “In 2019, more than 18,000 people were fired in the public sector, of these 9,500 are women, many pregnant”he claimed.

On the other hand, with the exception regime, the Government assures that the numbers of femicides have decreased, when in El Salvador women continue to be killed and violated, he added.

The lawyer explained that since February 14 of this year the FGR has reported 16 femicides in El Salvador, for which she stressed that it is important to create public policies to prevent violence

“Women ask for a life free of violence, we want to be free and safe to develop together with our families”concluded.