Women, books and folklore – El Diario

From each of the coffee cities, a representative was present at the event ‘The creative force of women’, with which the third pre-book fair event 2023 was held, in its ninth version. The event took place at the Hacienda Castilla in Cerritos, this house-museum is also from now on an ally of the literature fair. Literature and music are sister arts, the first can be condensed by the second, but at the same time be a supply of stories that fit in a song.

The musical interpreter from Armenia, Victoria Sur, has been nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards and together with Juliana Javierre de Pereira, teacher, proofreader and Adriana Villegas de Manizales, social communicator – journalist and lawyer, both writers gave attendees a discussion about the obstacles, possibilities and challenges that women must face to create in this region.

With the pre-fair programming, it seeks to bring new audiences closer and motivate the participation of different cultural actors from the coffee region to the event in which this year, women will be the central theme. Along with the activity was at the Hacienda Castilla Museum, an exhibition in tribute to women, which arose as a result of a call in which young artists from all over the country participated.

Claudia Morales, who is the director of the Fair, explained: “Since last year we created what we call the pre-fair calendar, which means that we carry out cultural activities here in the department, from March to September, which is when we do the launch of the programming of what is going to happen in October”.

Regarding the event held at Hacienda Castilla, the director said that it was due to two things: the intention of making alliances, to which this house joined by making the Museum available, to make the conversation about ‘The creative force of women’, which will be the same motto of the Fair this year. “It is nothing different to summon different publics, diverse so that they are interested in the possibilities that culture offers, in this case from music, literature,” said Morales.

On how to link the new generations to reading, Claudia Morales explained that it is not just them, that it does not mean that because someone is an adult, they like to read. “I think that literature must be approached from enjoyment, when they ask me how to make that person like to read; I tell them that first, do not force him and second, ask that person what he likes in life, he should read about that, because he will have an identity, ”Morales pointed out.

Juliana Javierre is a young woman from Pereira, she is part of what could be called the last generation that drinks properly from the literary source and that has a critical vision of society that gives way to the most internal or visceral emotions and with this backdrop. , the opportunity could not be wasted to ask him about how to encourage the new generations to encounter books.

“I was lucky to get close to reading from a very young age. That is something that is sown at home and strengthened at school. Many people now believe that reading is useless and unnecessary. On the contrary, I think that it is a salvation, because in many moments of my life, when I could not find a way out, or answers, reading was my refuge and allowed me to find myself. It is a search that each one must undertake and it is the job of all of us to allow boys and girls to know that world of literature”, argued Juliana.

And it is that not always when talking about Pereiran literature there must be a ruana and a hat, as the young writer says, or there must be the Plaza de Bolívar and El Lago, because there are different ways of inhabiting the territory and this can be from her own body, like her character Emilia.

Adriana Villegas is a journalist from Manizale, she has been linked to the Eje Cafetero Book Fair on several occasions. Her works ‘The myopic ear’ and a book of stories and short stories called ‘The place of all the dead’. Adriana is finishing her doctorate at UTP and her work is about women writers, to break down the mental prejudice that women have not been writers, “There have not been in the book format, let alone commercial books, but there have been since the 19th century, such as Uva Jaramillo, Blanca Isaza de Jaramillo, Chila Molina Salazar, Agrippa Restrepo de Norris, women from another era who managed to publish works”, Villegas explained.

The woman from Manizale defined this meeting as follows: “I feel very happy that the Fair invites me and opens the space for me to talk with other women from this coffee region. I think that this contest generates a lot of interest, it attracts writers from many places, it has a very varied agenda and I particularly highlight the fact that it has a program throughout the year, because that means that we can talk about books all the time and that is very important in the public formation.

Victoria Sur is a Colombian singer-songwriter, she came to the “Creative Force of Women” to leave all the sounds of the letters. To the question, how easy is it for someone from the provinces to make their way in art? Sur responded that she went to Bogotá from a very young age to learn about other types of mentalities and visions. “It is also important to travel to other countries, getting to know other cultures helps to understand the world and its differences and its equalities, because one ends up realizing that we are the same in some way. Being from the province is important because it is full of those roots that will always be there, no matter how much one is nourished by the world”, affirmed the composer.

Hacienda Castilla is located on the Pereira – Cerritos road at kilometer 10.