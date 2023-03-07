Home News “Women dedicate 22 hours to care and men 8 hours… That is where inequality is seen”: José Luis Magaña
This Monday on the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the inequality gaps in the region, highlighting that these are not only found in wealth but also exist in multiple dimensions.

“According to an OXFAM study, 200 million people in the region live in poverty, wealth that is accumulating in 3 sectors such as mining, energy and telecommunications”reported Magaña.

For the economist, the accumulation of wealth is taking place in a few, which shows that the wealth of the region is accumulating at the expense of nature and communities.

“According to the ILO, 34 million jobs were lost in the region due to the pandemic, the recovery of these has been driven by informal work, which means that it is recovering under worse conditions”he detailed.

In addition, he added that about 70% of the recovery of jobs has been in precarious conditions in the informal sector, of every 10 jobs 7 are like this, women have been affected by the loss of employment.

Also, Magaña pointed out that the context of the pandemic has meant an increase in the burden of care in homes, “Women dedicate 22.8 hours a week to care and men 8.3 hours, there you can see the inequality”he remarked.

