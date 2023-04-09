Between the blows, the kicks, insults and harassment, death threats are present in several of the cases of domestic violence that are registered in Tungurahua.

Until October 2022, this jurisdiction registered 2 thousand 666 complaints of gender violence, according to data from the Directorate of Domestic Violence of the National Police (DVIF).

With this background, the current decree for the carrying and possession of firearms, issued by Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, generates immense concern in women, mothers, daughters, sisters, who at the time were mistreated and their aggressors They threatened to end their lives.

TOME NOTA De acuerdo con la oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra la Droga y el Delito (Unodc), cerca del 95% de los homicidas a nivel mundial son hombres.

Background

In 2022, the country closed the number of femicides with 332 victims, five of them in Tungurahua, considering that year as the deadliest in Ecuador for women, according to the Latin American Association for Alternative Development (Aldea).

This entity details that 134 of these deaths occurred in the middle of the family circle, while others occurred due to organized crime attacks. Every 26 hours, the violent death of a woman is reported in this country.

The most alarming fact is that 48 of the deceased had complaints about a history of previous mistreatment by their murderers and another nine had assistance tickets, that is, 57 femicides that could have been avoided to have given the guarantees of the State for the effect.

scary voices

Martha, she is a young woman from 23 years old, in January 2021 accused her partner before the authorities for having hit her. “When he kicked me he told me that wanted to see me dead could stab me with a knife or shoot myselfbut none of that was on hand because we argued in the street, “he said.

But Martha’s fear goes further, “he has always said that if it were legal to have a gun would have it, now that this is possible, he will surely buy it and I am afraid, he has been harassing me for two years and I think he will fulfill what he once promised me, kill me”, she added terrified.

Martha is part of the 6 thousand 309 attentions that in that year were provided to victims of abuse in the province, according to data from the Human Rights Secretariat.

“My husband is a violent person and he drinks, if he has the facility to to access still armaI don’t know what will become of us, we already know him, my daughter and I are terrified of him,” she said. Ana, 34 years old and mother of a 13-year-old teenager.

Ana has denounced her partner on two occasions, since the citizen under the influence of liquor has savagely assaulted her, so much so that, in November 2022, she ended up in the emergency area of ​​the General Teaching Hospital of Ambato, while the person involved was not arrested because he escaped.

EL DATO Desde el sábado 1 de abril de 2023, el Presidente de la República autorizó el porte de armas de uso civil mediante Decreto Ejecutivo Nro. 707, para defensa personal a nivel nacional a aquellas personas naturales que cumplan con requisitos establecidos en la Ley y el Reglamento sobre Armas, Municiones y Explosivos.

Worry

Cecilia Mena, president of the Organization Citizen Action for Democracy and Development assured that this decree “hits us citizens as a whole, it is unconstitutional because it does not observe the obligations of the state of ensure we live in safe territory”, he added.

Likewise, Mena maintained that “regarding the problem of femicide, it is worrying because with or without weapons, a battered woman is the potential victim of a femicide”.

“Femicide is a premeditated act, it is a condition of planning to blind the life of that woman and with the free carrying of arms the fact is going to facilitate within the framework of this context of domination and control that of passing this Machiavellian planning for those who are thinking of ending the life of a woman ”, he insisted. (MAG)

in the social field

Natalia Sierra, sociologist and university professor, He maintained that “historically a firearm has been like a symbol of masculine dominance that has not changed.” For Sierra, the risk of “bloodshed It is more latent in the popular sectors than because of the poverty in which they live where they lack control, knowledge, education. We have to continue demanding that the State reinforce the Police and the Army until this is strengthened”.