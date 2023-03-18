In southern Ecuador, with the effort and dedication of families —especially women— and the agricultural wealth typical of the mountains of Espíndola, unique products are created with a social cause and fair trade.

“Espíndola” is the brand to which several products grown in these lands belong, which stand out for their high-quality processes and standards. In this sense, Plan International in Loja with the support of the Innovation Fund of the German Technical Cooperation – GIZ Ecuador presented the brand, led by women, to the cantonal and provincial authorities, businessmen, entrepreneurs and representatives of the different State institutions.

Fredy Romero Parra, manager of Plan International in Loja, pointed out that the products on display are made with raw materials from the area, such as coffee, honey, corn, handicrafts, among other initiatives: that are carried out in 8 communities rural areas and directly and indirectly benefit 150 families.

In addition, due to the associative work, it was possible to establish the “Espíndola” Agricultural Products Marketing Services Cooperative with 30 members, an organization created with the purpose of strengthening local development and giving sustainability to these ventures.

For her part, Mayor Sonia Jiménez Jiménez expressed that being (the canton) at the foot of the Yacuri National Park —with its extraordinary landscapes— guarantees the quality of products such as honey, coffee, and others.

Testimonials

Adriana Tillaguango Chuquiguanca from the Santa Teresita parish, one of the beneficiaries of the project, told Diario Crónica that her enterprise is based on the extraction of bee honey, a 100% natural product rich in beneficial properties for the health of those who consumes it. Its manufacturing process is characterized by the fact that it does not use any chemical additives.

For her part, Rosita Jiménez, also a beneficiary of the project, pointed out that, mixing threads, colors and ancestral techniques, they make handicrafts with unique shapes and sizes that reflect the local identity. (YO)

Box

During the event there was a business conference between businessmen and entrepreneurs so that their products can be marketed in different chains such as stores, supermarkets and warehouses.

Given

Plan International works for the rights of children and families in the rural sector in 8 cantons of the province of Loja, Espíndola being one of these.