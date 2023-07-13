Women in certain occupations ‘higher risk of ovarian cancer’: research

Women working in the fields of hairdressers, beauticians and accounts may have a higher risk of ovarian cancer, a new study suggests.

Women working in the sales, retail, clothing and construction industries may also be at higher risk, according to new research published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

But the study authors stress that these ‘results are limited’ as more work is needed to examine the relationship between ovarian cancer risk and different occupations.

The team, led by academics from Canada’s University of Montreal, analyzed data from 491 Canadian women with ovarian cancer and compared it with 897 women.

Researchers linked occupations to ovarian cancer risk.

They also compared the data to the Canadian Job Exposure Matrix to assess workplaces – for example, if they were more likely to come into contact with a certain chemical while working.

After examining potentially influential factors, they found that certain jobs may be associated with an increased risk of disease.

Women who worked as hairdressers, barbers or beauticians had three times the risk.

Women who worked in accountancy for a decade were twice as likely to develop the disease, while construction workers were nearly three times more likely.

Shop assistants and saleswomen have a 45 percent increased risk, while dressmakers or dressmakers have an 85 percent higher risk.

Those found to be at high risk were more likely to be exposed to a number of ‘agents’, including: cosmetic talc, ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, hair dust, synthetic fibres, polyester fibres, organic dyes, the researchers said. and pigments and bleaches.

‘We observed associations suggesting that accountancy, hairdressing, sales, sewing and related occupations may be associated with higher risks,’ the authors wrote.

‘Further population-based research is needed to assess potential risks for female workers and for popular female occupations in general.’

In a related editorial, academics at the National Cancer Institute in Maryland in the US point out that women are underrepresented in ‘professional cancer research studies’.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

“This study reminds us that while the underrepresentation of women in occupational cancer studies has long been recognized — and indeed, potential strategies to address this problem,” she said, Occupational risk studies still need improvement.

‘Excluding women, we aimed to identify cancer risk factors specific to women, to assess whether there were sex-specific differences in risk and to study predominantly female occupations. miss the opportunity.’

Commenting on the study, Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, said: ‘The researchers state clearly that their study was ‘exploratory’ and intended to ‘generate new hypotheses’.

‘So it’s definitely not claiming that they’ve found a link between occupational groups or the presence of chemicals and other agents that are linked to ovarian cancer.

‘Even less are they claiming that being in certain occupations, or being exposed to certain chemicals at work, causes an increased risk of ovarian cancer.

‘Instead they were intended to describe occupational groups and agents that women may be exposed to at work, which may be associated with ovarian cancer risk, and they clearly state are that more research is needed to provide a ‘more solid basis’.

Conclusions that can be drawn about the relationship between women’s work at work and their risk of developing ovarian cancer.’

