A 13-week full immersion starting June 5 to train cybersecurity experts to enter the world of work. This is the initiative promoted by Groupama Insurance and Softlab in collaboration with Talent Garden.

The “Women in Cyber” project provides 10 scholarships reserved for NEETs and provides for the formation of Cybersecurity Analysts, professionals able to analyze risks and critical issues in corporate protection systems and to plan and implement the necessary defense mechanisms. Through the program “Deep-Cybersecurity Bootcamp” can be immediately employed in basic work on cybersecurity.

IThe training course, which will begin on June 5, consists of a 13-week full immersion, to acquire practical and theoretical knowledge through demos, real-world tech-cases, videos, infographics, quizzes and games. Thanks to the contribution offered by Groupama Assicurazioni and Softlab lParticipation in the course will be totally free for the 10 most deserving candidates, to whom the two companies will offer 10 scholarships to cover all costs.

The importance of STEM skills

“We are proud to give continuity to our social commitment aimed at training and enhancing female talents, in this case aiming at unemployed or unemployed young women for their promotion in an area – that of IT security and STEM in general – where the gender gap is among the highest in Europe,” she points out Pierre Cordier, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Groupama Insurance. “The cybersecurity training program is a concrete tool, oriented towards professional placement, which aims to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for professionals specialized in cybersecurity”.

Cybersecurity 360Summit: new strategies, new threats and new defenses!

Daniele Lembo, CEO of Softlab points out that the company together with its partners “strongly supports projects that support Women Empowerment, for this reason we are happy to contribute to the training and professional start-up of the 10 women who will be selected to undertake this fundamental project of personal growth and working. The cybersecurity sector offers concrete and growing employment opportunities, an opportunity not to be missed to start inclusion paths for women”.

“We are happy to go back to working alongside Groupama Assicurazioni and Softlab, partners with whom we share attention to the values ​​of inclusion and innovation, on a new initiative capable of giving a concrete opportunity to 10 unemployed women to rebuild their careers successful in one of the most strategic sectors”, he adds Giulia Amico di Meane, School Director of Talent Garden.

The Women in Cyber ​​program

The program is structured in 12 modules during which basic notions of hardware, software and operating systems will be learned; basic knowledge of the network and the OSI model, as well as overviews of career profiles; network design, configuration and troubleshooting; manage and monitor a network in depth; implementation of corporate security systems and industry roles; history of famous hackers, as well as the different types of malware they use to attack their victims; defense methodologies and construction of secure network architectures; identification, retrieval, investigation and validation of digital evidence in computers and other multimedia devices; malware analysis methods such as reverse engineering; cyber defense practices, vulnerability assessment, forensic analysis, and incident and attack response processes; trend analysis and how to perform it; information security design, as well as evaluation and detection of design flaws of security systems.

How to participate

Registration is open from Wednesday 8 March and to access the selection it is necessary to complete the application on the website lp.deepcybersecurity/womenincyber. Selected candidates will be invited to a technical and motivational interview to assess their skills and perspectives.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED