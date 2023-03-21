TUC current

The Chemnitz offshoot of the internationally renowned conference series “Women in Data Science” will take place from May 4th to 5th, 2023 at Chemnitz University of Technology – registration for the event is now possible

The international conference “Women in Data Science” will also take place in Chemnitz in 2023. Graphic: WiDS Chemnitz

Stanford University’s “Women in Data Science” (WiDS) initiative offers outstanding female researchers in the fields of “Data Science” and “AI” the opportunity to present the latest findings every year. The Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology has been involved in this format since 2022 and is now inviting all interested parties to “WiDS Chemnitz” in 2023, which will take place on May 4th and 5th takes place in the university library. The program includes six “plenary talks” by outstanding women in the field of data science, who will give lectures on various applications of data science, such as sociology, medicine, agriculture or autonomous driving. Poster contributions can now be registered. Even if this format is primarily aimed at female scientists, everyone who is interested – for example from business – is cordially invited. Registration is now possible.

The lead is Dr. Franziska Nestler and Theresa Wagner from the Faculty of Mathematics. Both belong to the junior research group “Fast algorithms for transparent recommendation systems” (SALE) funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and are “WiDS” ambassadors again this year. They are part of a global network of leading researchers in the fields of AI and data science.

“This year, the WiDS Chemnitz offers the opportunity to find out more about the latest data science research. Insights can also be gained into how leading companies are successfully using data science,” says Nestler. “In addition to the presentation of current research results, an important aspect of the conference is the opportunity to network with potential mentors and employees in this field,” adds Wagner. In 2022, around 50 participants took advantage of the inspiring conference atmosphere of “Women in Data Science”, this year the organizers at the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology would be happy to see just as many participants.

Further information about the program and registration are available online.

Contact: dr Franziska Nestler and Theresa Wagner, junior research group “SALE” at Chemnitz University of Technology, e-mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach

15.03.2023

