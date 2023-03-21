Home News “Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent
News

“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

by admin
“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent
TUC current
events

The Chemnitz offshoot of the internationally renowned conference series “Women in Data Science” will take place from May 4th to 5th, 2023 at Chemnitz University of Technology – registration for the event is now possible

  • The international conference “Women in Data Science” will also take place in Chemnitz in 2023. Graphic: WiDS Chemnitz

Stanford University’s “Women in Data Science” (WiDS) initiative offers outstanding female researchers in the fields of “Data Science” and “AI” the opportunity to present the latest findings every year. The Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology has been involved in this format since 2022 and is now inviting all interested parties to “WiDS Chemnitz” in 2023, which will take place on May 4th and 5th takes place in the university library. The program includes six “plenary talks” by outstanding women in the field of data science, who will give lectures on various applications of data science, such as sociology, medicine, agriculture or autonomous driving. Poster contributions can now be registered. Even if this format is primarily aimed at female scientists, everyone who is interested – for example from business – is cordially invited. Registration is now possible.

The lead is Dr. Franziska Nestler and Theresa Wagner from the Faculty of Mathematics. Both belong to the junior research group “Fast algorithms for transparent recommendation systems” (SALE) funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and are “WiDS” ambassadors again this year. They are part of a global network of leading researchers in the fields of AI and data science.

“This year, the WiDS Chemnitz offers the opportunity to find out more about the latest data science research. Insights can also be gained into how leading companies are successfully using data science,” says Nestler. “In addition to the presentation of current research results, an important aspect of the conference is the opportunity to network with potential mentors and employees in this field,” adds Wagner. In 2022, around 50 participants took advantage of the inspiring conference atmosphere of “Women in Data Science”, this year the organizers at the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology would be happy to see just as many participants.

See also  The overall situation of the epidemic in Beijing continues to be stable and improving.

Further information about the program and registration are available online.

Contact: dr Franziska Nestler and Theresa Wagner, junior research group “SALE” at Chemnitz University of Technology, e-mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach
15.03.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages
Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

You may also like

24 patients with Laron syndrome can access treatment...

Biden signs declassification of new crown traceability intelligence...

After falling from the balcony: Philipp Kuttin: “Of...

Press review of Monday March 20, 2023: Revision...

Malecón del Río, ‘raised hornet’s nest’ in the...

Bomb find: duds found on Sckellstraße – 500...

DRC: André-Alain Atundu leaves the FCC to join...

Conmebol will award prizes for matches won in...

On March 26, Changchun Airport opened the flight...

Pegasus applicants from Wels and Natternbach

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy