Home News Women in Neiva went out to march
News

Women in Neiva went out to march

by admin
Women in Neiva went out to march

Women in Neiva went out to march in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Within the framework of International Women’s Day, groups of women in the city of Neiva took to the streets to defend their rights. Starting at 3:30 in the afternoon, feminist groups from the city congregated in the vicinity of the Surcolombiana University.

The march has covered several streets of the city and has reached the 16th race in front of the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium. The women have raised banners and sung songs in which they demand gender equality, the end of violence against women, among other rights that characterize their struggle.

The demonstration has passed in complete calm and without any altercation.

The march in Neiva joins the various peaceful demonstrations that have been held in various cities of the country in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Women have raised their voices to denounce the discrimination, harassment and gender violence they suffer daily.

See also  Dear bills, Limana turns off other street lamps

You may also like

Nicolás Maduro highlights the prosperity of Venezuela after...

Let’s do it

Newly minted commercial councilors | News.at

Emotional Farewell Ceremony with Retirement of Elephant Scholarship...

In Colombia, 5 women a day are treated...

3U Holding: The dividend puzzle has been solved

PTI rally: Workers continued to beat, no leader...

District will improve IED infrastructure October 20 in...

Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year...

Champions League March 8 – Bayern PSG 2:0...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy