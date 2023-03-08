Women in Neiva went out to march in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Within the framework of International Women’s Day, groups of women in the city of Neiva took to the streets to defend their rights. Starting at 3:30 in the afternoon, feminist groups from the city congregated in the vicinity of the Surcolombiana University.

The march has covered several streets of the city and has reached the 16th race in front of the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium. The women have raised banners and sung songs in which they demand gender equality, the end of violence against women, among other rights that characterize their struggle.

The demonstration has passed in complete calm and without any altercation.

The march in Neiva joins the various peaceful demonstrations that have been held in various cities of the country in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Women have raised their voices to denounce the discrimination, harassment and gender violence they suffer daily.