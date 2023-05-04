Home » Women in the Jamundí prison do not have health services
News

Women in the Jamundí prison do not have health services

by admin
Women in the Jamundí prison do not have health services

An alarming scenario left the verification days by the delegation of Women’s Rights and Gender Issues and Criminal and Penitentiary Policy and the National Directorate of Attention and Processing of Complaints.

In this operation it was possible to demonstrate a profound lack of health care for the 1,013 women who remain incarcerated in the Jamundí Medium and High Security Penitentiary Center.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, some of these women They have not received medical attention, controls or examinations.

“We evidenced insufficient medicines for the treatment of chronic patients, medical evaluations are not carried out in the necessary proportion for the number of inmates of the Penitentiary Center,” said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

“It is evident that in the Jamundí Medium and High Security Penitentiary Center there is a serious violation of rights, for this reason I reiterate my call to the local authorities and to the penitentiary and prison authorities to take the necessary measures to provide conditions of dignity to this population deprived of liberty”, added Camargo.

Given:

In this event that lasted four days, 486 women were treated in general medicine, dentistry, laboratory samples and medication delivery. Total, 540 inmates received psychosocial care.

Other disadvantages suffered by these women:

• Several of these inmates have not attended surgical procedures because there are not enough Dragonkin to accompany them.

• Due to the low water supply, the service only comes once a day and the inmates assured that the liquid is cloudy.

• The toilets are in poor condition, which has generated bad odors and inadequate dumping of organic waste.

See also  Turin Motor Show, first day in the name of the Giants of Mont'e Prama

In these conferences, 486 women were treated in general medicine, dentistry, laboratory samples and medication delivery. In total, 540 inmates received psychosocial care.

Comments

You may also like

“Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive...

Authorities carried out an anti-extortion operation in the...

The number of foreigners in our schools has...

EQS-Adhoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings...

Senate approves the National Government Development Plan

AmCham and CONAIPD will improve the employability of...

Unknown people beat up a man at Tübingen...

‘Where was the formula to lower the price...

“Decent work allows people to be dignified and...

BRISANT report puts pressure on Shell shareholders. Please...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy