Women in the Jamundí prison do not have health services

An alarming scenario left the verification days by the delegation of Women’s Rights and Gender Issues and Criminal and Penitentiary Policy and the National Directorate of Attention and Processing of Complaints.

In this operation it was possible to demonstrate a profound lack of health care for the 1,013 women who remain incarcerated in the Jamundí Medium and High Security Penitentiary Center.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, some of these women They have not received medical attention, controls or examinations.

“We evidenced insufficient medicines for the treatment of chronic patients, medical evaluations are not carried out in the necessary proportion for the number of inmates of the Penitentiary Center,” said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

“It is evident that in the Jamundí Medium and High Security Penitentiary Center there is a serious violation of rights, for this reason I reiterate my call to the local authorities and to the penitentiary and prison authorities to take the necessary measures to provide conditions of dignity to this population deprived of liberty”, added Camargo.

Given:

In this event that lasted four days, 486 women were treated in general medicine, dentistry, laboratory samples and medication delivery. Total, 540 inmates received psychosocial care.

Other disadvantages suffered by these women:

• Several of these inmates have not attended surgical procedures because there are not enough Dragonkin to accompany them.

• Due to the low water supply, the service only comes once a day and the inmates assured that the liquid is cloudy.

• The toilets are in poor condition, which has generated bad odors and inadequate dumping of organic waste.

