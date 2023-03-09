Home News Women marched in Valledupar for equality
Women marched in Valledupar for equality

Starting from the Seine headquarters on Simón Bolívar avenue to the Pilonera Mayor roundabout, different women marched and raised their voices for equal rights and non-discrimination, within the framework of the commemoration of Women’s Day.

Vanessa Garcia, member of the Corporación Caribe Afirmativo, expressed that the mobilization is for remember the fight that they have had as diverse women and in general.

Also for the effort they make at the territorial level so that their rights are respected.

We must fight for respect, equality and the right to work because it is so difficult for migrant women and even more so when they are from the LGBTI population due to prejudice and discrimination against people, which is very strong and we want to make this visible. struggle”, said the activist.

