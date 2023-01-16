Symphonic music has always been a sector “privileged for men”, but for some seven decades women have been gaining more and more space and today they even form exclusively female orchestras.

The director of the Colombian Women’s Philharmonic Orchestra, Paola Ávila, who performed during the Cartagena International Music Festival, explained to EFE that “since the beginning of time, orchestras were made up of men; it was only until 1960 that women began to being part of the orchestras but as a minority, and in fact that still happens».

As has happened throughout the world, in Colombia, women have also been kept on the margins of symphonic music, sometimes due to simple gender exclusion and other times because of the roles imposed on women, such as caring for the family and the home. they are not allowed the time to dedicate it to music.

Ávila says that in general in the world it is that “the maximum presence of women in orchestras is 30 or 40% by far.”

But this inequality in the number of women music performers also occurs because “for a long time the majority of symphony programming has always been by men.”

«In symphonic music concerts, most of the time works by Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky are heard, but rarely by women composers, not because there aren’t any -because there have been even since the times of those composers- but because they are women they never had the opportunity to be published or to have their scores edited,” he says.

He adds that “fortunately, orchestra administrations are trying to include more and more compositions by women, but they are still a minority.”

EFE

Related