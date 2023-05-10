Women who cheated with lottery tickets will remain behind bars

Diana Belkin Álvarez and Marta Alicia Barrera Vanegas were sent to prison while the judicial process against them continues for deceiving six people into buying lottery tickets to whom they assured them that the tickets had prizes of more than $5,000.

“The victims agreed to buy the tickets with the hope of collecting and recovering their investment, these victims gave them amounts ranging between $600 and $11,000. According to the investigations, the total amount defrauded amounts to $25,260”, detailed the Prosecutor’s Office.

After realizing that the information provided by Álvarez and Barrera Vanegas was false, the victims decided to file their respective complaints.

The Second Peace Court of San Salvador decreed the provisional detention, for the crime of fraud. Likewise, the criminal process will continue in the Fourth Investigating Court of San Salvador.