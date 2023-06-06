Women will no longer have to contribute 1,300 weeks to retire

The Full Chamber of the Constitutional Court resolved a lawsuit against a section of article 9 of Law 797 of 2003.

Said section established a uniform contribution period requirement of 1,300 weeks for both men and women who sought access to the old-age pension under the medium premium system. The norm was considered unconstitutional for ignoring the right of women to special protection in the field of social security and guaranteeing them material equality in access to an old-age pension.

The Constitutional Court, when resolving the lawsuit, reiterated its jurisprudence on the principle of equality and the fundamental rights to social security and pension. She highlighted the inequities that women face in terms of social protection and insurance in old age, as well as the barriers and difficulties they face in accessing and staying in the labor market, and assuming the obligations of caring for the home.

The difference in pension age and the contribution requirement of 1,300 weeks were considered insufficient to guarantee equality between men and women, and it was pointed out that the rule generated indirect discrimination for women that had to be overcome. The Court determined that the norm did not contain the gender approach that is currently constitutionally demanded, to address the conditions of women and guarantee their effective access to the pension.

Consequently, the questioned section of Law 797 of 2003 was declared unenforceable, in relation to its effects on women. The Court urged Congress and the National Government to define a regime that guarantees effective access to the right to an old-age pension for women, in equitable conditions, especially for those who are the head of the family.

However, considering the need to maintain the financial sustainability of the pension system, it was established that the effects of the decision will be applied as of January 1, 2026. If by that date a regime that guarantees equity in the access to the old-age pension for women, the number of minimum weeks of contribution required will be reduced by 50 weeks by the year 2026, and then it will be decreased by 25 weeks each year until reaching 1,000 weeks from January 1, 2027 .

The Court also urged Congress and the Executive Branch to adopt complementary policies and programs to the pension public policy that contribute to closing the gender equity gap, especially with regard to the recognition of the care economy and social protection of those who care for it. exercise.

This decision of the Constitutional Court represents progress in the search to guarantee gender equality in access to old-age pension and promote the social protection of women in Colombia.